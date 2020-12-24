0
‘Israel’ Hopes for Negotiations with another Muslim Country before Biden’s Inauguration

In his interview for 'Israeli' Ynet TV, so-called Regional Cooperation Minister of the occupation regime Ofir Akunis said ‘Israel’ was "working" towards a preliminary normalization deal with another Muslim-majority state.

He said that in the near future, the US would announce that another nation is publically declaring the intention to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

The announcement would also include a reference to "the infrastructure" for a deal between the two sides.

The Zionist minister did not name the state explicitly but said there were two main candidates -- one in the Gulf, but not Saudi Arabia, and the other in Asia, but not Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg cited a senior official with the administration of US President Donald Trump as saying that the US was offering to boost development aid to Indonesia in exchange for normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity.

Also on Tuesday, an ‘Israeli’ delegation visited Morocco, the fourth nation to recently normalize its relations with ‘Israel,’ with a range of agreements signed during the visit.
