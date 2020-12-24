Ethiopia Gunmen ‘Kill More than 100’

Islam Times - Gunmen killed more than 100 people in an attack on Wednesday in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said, the latest in a series of deadly assaults in the area.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a government-affiliated but independent body, said in a statement late on Wednesday that “more than 100 people have been killed in fires and shooting perpetrated by armed men” in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.The attacks that happened between 4 am to midday on Wednesday followed the withdrawal of security forces, the commission said. Victims and survivors of the attacks speaking to the Amhara Mass Media Agency said the attacks were identity based, attacks on ethnic Amhara.The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission called for an immediate investigation and prosecution of those including responsible for preventing attacks or otherwise perpetrators. It also called for provision of medical and humanitarian assistance to the victims, adding that ‘human rights protection in the region is weakening.’ Another 36 people were receiving medical care in hospitals from gun and arrow wounds, the Commission said.