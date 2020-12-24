0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 05:11

Eight Militants of QSD Militia Killed in Countryside of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa: SANA

Story Code : 905840
Eight Militants of QSD Militia Killed in Countryside of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa: SANA
In Deir Ezzor, the operations of targeting the militia groups and their movements continued as local sources, from the eastern countryside, said that unknown persons launched an attack on the headquarters of QSD militia in Theban, killing two of its militants and wounding others.

The sources pointed out that the explosion of an explosive device planted by unknown persons in the car of a leader of QSD militia in the town of Al-Kubar in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor resulted in the killing of the leader and the destruction of the car.

Another QSD militant was killed by fire of unidentified persons in the village of Ghariba Al-Sharqia, north of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources indicated that unknown persons targeted, with automatic weapons, a patrol of the QSD militia on the road between Souq al-Hal and Bab Baghdad on the eastern outskirts of the city of Raqqa, which resulted in direct casualties in the ranks of the militia’s armed men.

In the northern countryside of Raqqa, local sources said that three QSD militants were killed, among them a leader, by fire of unknown persons in the vicinity of the village of Al-Mushairfa, north of Ayn Issa, while another militant was killed by a landmine explosion in the village of Saida.

On Monday, an explosive device planted by unidentified persons exploded in one of the headquarters of the QSD militia in the village of Al-Saadia, northeast of Al-Hasaka, wounding a number of militia gunmen and causing material damage to the headquarters.
Related Stories
73 US Trucks Loaded with Military, Logistic Equipment in Syria’s Hasakah: SANA
Islam Times - Another convoy consisting of 73 US Army vehicles loaded with weapons, military equipment and logistic reinforcement has arrived in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 December 2020
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020