Thursday 24 December 2020 - 05:13

IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad

IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
The report said that both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral relations.

The visit of IRGC Quds Force Commander was previously planned and not related to recent development in Iraq, the report added.

General Esmail Qaani has visited Iraq several times and discussed regional issues with Iraqi officials.

The visit comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Qaani’s predecessor General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Iraqi Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US drone attack on their convoy near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.
