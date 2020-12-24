0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 05:15

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime

Story Code : 905843
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a government agency that invests overseas, announced on Monday that Indonesia could unlock billions of dollars in additional US financing if it joins Trump’s push for Muslim countries to establish relations with Tel Aviv.

Adam Boehler, the chief executive of the DFC, said in an interview at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem al-Quds that his agency could more than double its current one-billion-dollar portfolio if Indonesia develops ties with Israel.

“We’re talking to them about it,” Boehler said. “If they’re ready, they’re ready and if they are then we’ll be happy to even support more financially than what we do.”

The official also said he would not be surprised if the DFC’s funding to Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, was boosted by “one or two more billion dollars.”

Last week, the Indonesian government dismissed Israeli media allegations that Jakarta was seeking to establish diplomatic ties with the Tel Aviv regime.

Israeli English-language daily newspaper The Jerusalem Post, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, had reported that Oman and Indonesia could be next in line to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in the coming weeks.

Indonesian Islamic groups and pro-Palestinian NGOs have condemned recent normalization deals between several Arab states and Israel.

American and Israeli leaders have been pushing more countries to join the normalization agreements with Israel over the past few months, including with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The administration in Washington has also expressed optimism that Oman and Saudi Arabia would also join the deal.

Israel and Morocco agreed on December 10 to normalize their relations, making the North African country the fourth Arab state since August to strike a deal aimed at normalizing relations with Israel. The others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

On September 15, the US president hosted a White House ceremony, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed normalization agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani.

Trump later announced on October 23 at the White House that Sudan and Israel had also agreed to normalize relations.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East al-Quds (Jerusalem ) as its capital. They say the deals ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 December 2020
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020