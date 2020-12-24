0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 06:14

Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims

Story Code : 905855
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
“Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet also incorporated a photo showing Trump’s old tweets back in 2011 that said, “Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected”.

Another tweet by Trump in 2012 said, “I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election”.



Late on Sunday, the Iraqi officials announced that at least three Katyusha rockets had landed within Baghdad’s Green Zone.

The rockets landed close to the US diplomatic mission, causing sirens blaring within the compound without any casualties apart from some material damage.

On Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of being behind the recent rocket attack, warning Tehran that he would hold it accountable “if one American is killed” in rocket attacks in Iraq.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq...,” Trump claimed in a tweet on Wednesday night. “If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 December 2020
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020