‘Israeli’ Minister Defects to Saar-led Party in Blow to Netanyahu Ahead of Election

Islam Times - In another political blow to Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, so-called Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin announced Wednesday his departure from the Likud to join Gideon Saar’s newly formed New Hope party.

Addressing Netanyahu in a live press conference, Elkin accused: “We are headed toward these surreal elections due to your will to influence the appointment of the state attorney and attorney general, and because of your hope to [enact] the ‘French Law’.”In his criticism, Elkin was referring to Netanyahu’s corruption trial and a bill that would grant the premier immunity from prosecution.“I cannot continue to serve as a minister in your government and bear the collective responsibility to your actions,” Elkin stressed, adding that “you have ruined the Likud movement.”He further accused Netanyahu of turning the Likud into a one-man show, where “critics are scared to speak.”In response, the Zionist Parliament [Knesset] Speaker Yariv Levin said he was “very surprised [by Elkin's speech].Saar, once a longtime political rival to Netanyahu within the Likud, welcomed Elkin to his new party. “Ze’ev is a person of the highest caliber, the smartest and most ethical in our political system,” he tweeted. “I have a strong belief that together -- we shall win.”