‘Israeli’ Minister Defects to Saar-led Party in Blow to Netanyahu Ahead of Election
Story Code : 905939
Addressing Netanyahu in a live press conference, Elkin accused: “We are headed toward these surreal elections due to your will to influence the appointment of the state attorney and attorney general, and because of your hope to [enact] the ‘French Law’.”
In his criticism, Elkin was referring to Netanyahu’s corruption trial and a bill that would grant the premier immunity from prosecution.
“I cannot continue to serve as a minister in your government and bear the collective responsibility to your actions,” Elkin stressed, adding that “you have ruined the Likud movement.”
He further accused Netanyahu of turning the Likud into a one-man show, where “critics are scared to speak.”
In response, the Zionist Parliament [Knesset] Speaker Yariv Levin said he was “very surprised [by Elkin's speech].
Saar, once a longtime political rival to Netanyahu within the Likud, welcomed Elkin to his new party. “Ze’ev is a person of the highest caliber, the smartest and most ethical in our political system,” he tweeted. “I have a strong belief that together -- we shall win.”