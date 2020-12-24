0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 11:18

Trump Vows to Hold ’Iran Responsible’ For Any US Deaths After Alleged Attack on Iraq Embassy

Story Code : 905941
"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets," Trump claimed. "Guess where they came from: IRAN.”

Offering Iran “some friendly health advice,” Trump said, “If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

The Iraqi military, however, said “an outlawed group” fired eight rockets at the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US and other Western embassies are located, injuring one Iraqi security officer and causing material damage.

Earlier Wednesday, acting US War Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien met at the White House to discuss a “range of options” for Trump following Sunday’s attack, a senior official told Reuters.

“Each one is designed to be non-escalatory and to deter further attack,” the official said.

The US military claimed the attack “almost certainly” was carried out by forces backed by Iran.
