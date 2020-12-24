Palestinian Joint Military Exercise: A Clear Message of Gaza Deterrence

Islam Times - The joint military exercise which will be held by Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza later this week is a clear message of deterrence against Israeli enemy, Lebanese Daily Al-Akhbar reported early on Thursday.

“This exercise, dubbed “Ar-Rukn Ash-Shadid” (The Solid Support), is of much significance amid intelligence reports carried by Palestinian Resistance groups that the Israeli occupation may carry out adventurous and swift aggression before the end of US President Donald Trump’s term,” the Lebanese paper said.“This drill holds a clear message of the Palestinian Resistance’s readiness and power of deterrence,” Al-Akhbar added, citing Palestinian source.It noted that the exercise will take place on Sunday and will last for half a day, adding that the decision to hold the drill “came after months of continuous meetings by representatives of Palestinian Resistance factions’ military wings who wanted to implement agreements on battlefield.”According to the source, the aim of the drill is to set interim goals for the Palestinian groups during future confrontations with the Zionist enemy.Such goals include “ways to escalate the confrontation and to exercise military pressure on the occupation, as well as the unification of the battles’ names and statements under the umbrella of the Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions,” Al-Akhbar quoted the source as saying.