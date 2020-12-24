0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 11:42

Palestinian Joint Military Exercise: A Clear Message of Gaza Deterrence

Story Code : 905943
Palestinian Joint Military Exercise: A Clear Message of Gaza Deterrence
“This exercise, dubbed “Ar-Rukn Ash-Shadid” (The Solid Support), is of much significance amid intelligence reports carried by Palestinian Resistance groups that the Israeli occupation may carry out adventurous and swift aggression before the end of US President Donald Trump’s term,” the Lebanese paper said.

“This drill holds a clear message of the Palestinian Resistance’s readiness and power of deterrence,” Al-Akhbar added, citing Palestinian source.

It noted that the exercise will take place on Sunday and will last for half a day, adding that the decision to hold the drill “came after months of continuous meetings by representatives of Palestinian Resistance factions’ military wings who wanted to implement agreements on battlefield.”

According to the source, the aim of the drill is to set interim goals for the Palestinian groups during future confrontations with the Zionist enemy.

Such goals include “ways to escalate the confrontation and to exercise military pressure on the occupation, as well as the unification of the battles’ names and statements under the umbrella of the Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions,” Al-Akhbar quoted the source as saying.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
24 December 2020
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020