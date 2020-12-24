0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 21:15

Pakistan Not among Candidates for Normalization of Ties, Israel Says

Story Code : 906040
Pakistan Not among Candidates for Normalization of Ties, Israel Says
Asked if a fifth state could sign up before January 20, when Trump’s term ends, Akunis told Israel’s Ynet TV, "We are working in that direction."

"There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalization of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord – a peace accord," he added.

The Israeli minister declined to name the country, but said there were two main candidates.

One of the candidates is in the Persian Gulf, Akunis noted, giving Oman as a possibility while adding that it wasn’t Saudi Arabia.

The other candidate, further to the east, is a "Muslim country that is not small" but is not Pakistan, he said.

Over the past few months, four Arab countries — the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco — have established formal diplomatic relations with Israel in deals brokered by the Trump administration. Palestinians have condemned the normalization pacts as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation.

Last week, Israeli news outlets reported that a senior advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had secretly traveled to the occupied territories in November -- a claim rejected by Islamabad as “fake news.”

Khan had earlier revealed that Pakistan was “under pressure from friendly countries to recognize Israel,” giving assurances, however, that Islamabad "will not do so without a fair settlement to the Palestinians.”

Many speculated that Khan was actually referring to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had informed the UAE of Islamabad's “steadfast” policy towards Israel, stressing that his country would refuse to recognize the occupying regime until the issue of Palestine is resolved.

The normalization trend has sparked widespread anger among the Pakistani people, who have strong feelings for the Palestinian cause.

On Tuesday, Adam Boehler, the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, told Bloomberg that Indonesia could get $1 billion to $2 billion more in development aid if it joins the normalization drive.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, said last week that there would be no Israeli recognition until an independent Palestinian state is established.
Related Stories
Over 55 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, Israel says
Islam Times - Israeli forces have arrested 55 Palestinian activists in the occupied West Bank hours after a ceasefire that put an end to eight days of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
24 December 2020
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020