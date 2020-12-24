0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 21:17

Exports to US from Settlements Will Be Labeled ’Product of ’Israel’’

Story Code : 906042
Exports to US from Settlements Will Be Labeled ’Product of ’Israel’’
The new guidelines were drawn up after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision during a visit to the 'Israeli'-occupied territories last month.

Up until Wednesday, products from the Zionist settlements could not be marked with 'Israel' as the source of origin, as it was considered misleading for consumers.

The change in US policy in effect erases the distinction between goods produced by Zionists on either side of the so-called Green Line, the occupation border prior to the 1967 Six-Day War.

According to the notice, the change reflects "guidance from the US Department of State that the source of origin marking requirements for goods produced in certain areas of the West Bank be updated to reflect the fact that producers in these areas operate within the economic and administrative framework of 'Israel.'"

The notice, which was published Wednesday in the Federal Register, grants importers a 90-day transition period to implement the change in policy.

The US decision does not affect exports from settlements to the European Union, the origin of which must be labeled as "'Israeli’ settlements."

Officials in the Palestinian Authority said the measure supported the 'Israeli' occupation when Pompeo announced it in November. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, described the move as "a blatant challenge to all the decisions of the international community and a continuation of the Trump administration's policy of seeking to be an active partner in the occupation of the Palestinian territories."
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
24 December 2020
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020