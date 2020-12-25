Former Iraqi PM Underlines Legal Presence of Soleimani in Iraq

Islam Times - Former Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi says Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani had entered Iraq with an official passport and legally before being assassinated by the US.

Aletejah TV published an interview with Abdul Madhi, in which he underscores that martyr Soelimani had entered Iraq with an official passport and legally, like other high-ranking officials."He [Lt. Gen. Soleimani] came with an official passport. His photo was in this passport. His name was in it. There was everything," the former PM said."He did not enter Iraq under a fake name. He came officially," he noted.He was a high-ranking military official and all of the senior commanders take precautionary measures including confidential commutes as well as departures and arrival times, he said, These people have a communication network that organizes these activities for them.