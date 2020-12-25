0
Friday 25 December 2020 - 05:05

Iran Rejects US Claims about Threatening Election Officials

Story Code : 906054
Iran Rejects US Claims about Threatening Election Officials
“Iran is not involved in inciting violence and creating unrest in the United States,” Miryousefi said in an email to Reuters.

“Iran itself is the largest victim of cyber-attacks, including Stuxnet, and has always emphasized the need for the establishment of a global mechanism to prevent cyber-attacks at the United Nations, and at other international institutions,” he added.

The remarks came after US security agencies claimed on Wednesday they had “highly credible” information indicating that “Iranian cyber actors” were responsible for creating a website earlier this month featuring death threats aimed at US election officials.

Those targeted by the website included FBI director Christopher Wray and Christopher Krebs, the former CISA director who was fired by US President Donald Trump after publicly vouching for 2020 election results showing Joe Biden defeated Trump.
