0
Friday 25 December 2020 - 08:17

US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow

Story Code : 906098
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
"We proceed from the understanding that the United States’ return to the fold of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program must not be linked with any extra preconditions or requirements," Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday, TASS reported. 

"We believe that progress in this respect will be achieved. We have taken note of the Iranian leadership’s repeated confirmations it is prepared to act precisely this way."

Zakharova recalled that the participants in the foreign minister-level meeting of the JCPOA signatories confirmed precisely this kind of attitude to the agreement.

"Attempts to reconfigure the nuclear deal ended in failure," Zakharova said. "It is alive and will continue to be implemented systematically, just as the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 (on the nuclear deal) the way it was unanimously approved on July 20, 2015. All countries, including the United States, are obliged to comply with this resolution without any reservations."
Related Stories
Trump signed letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump signed a letter of intent to proceed with negotiations to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to a new document obtained by CNN.
Comment


Featured Stories
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
25 December 2020
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
25 December 2020
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
24 December 2020
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
24 December 2020
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020