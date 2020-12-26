0
Saturday 26 December 2020 - 07:25

Zarif to Trump: You’ll Bear Full Responsibility for Any Adventurism on Way Out

Story Code : 906256
Zarif to Trump: You’ll Bear Full Responsibility for Any Adventurism on Way Out
The top Iranian diplomat tweeted that Trump "uses a worthless photo to recklessly accuse Iran", an apparent reference to POTUS previously tweeting a photo of three small rockets he claimed had failed to launch as he pointed the finger at Iran.

Zarif added in a tweet that "last time, the US ruined" the Middle East region "over WMD [weapons of mass destruction] fabrications [against Iraq], wasting $7 trillion and causing 58,976 American casualties".

The foreign minister also attached to the tweet separate photos of former US President George W Bush against the backdrop of the "mission accomplished" sign and of Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clutching hands in a sign of solidarity.

This came shortly after Zarif's tweet in which he insisted that putting American citizens "at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home". The post contained an image of a recently-published chart that summarizes the 20 days in the past 100 years with the most American deaths from a natural disaster, war, or pandemic.

Zarif additionally slammed Trump for hypocrisy, reposting images of tweets by POTUS from previous years where he claimed that ex-US President Barack Obama would target Iran to boost his popularity at home and "save face".

The development followed Trump accusing Tehran of staging the 20 December attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad. POTUS then went even further by giving "some friendly health advice to Iran" and cautioning that "if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible; think it over".
