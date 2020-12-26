Zionist Entity, Morocco to Open Direct Flights within Two to Three Months

Islam Times - A direct passenger air corridor between the Zionist entity and Morocco will be established within two or three months, a Moroccan minister told the media.

The message came from Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Tourism and Traditional Industry, as cited by the official Maghreb Arabe Press agency.The official hailed what it called “long-running cultural links” between the two sides and said that both Rabat and Tel Aviv were “excited” about restoring the direct flights.“We welcome all Israeli tourists who want to come to Morocco,” Nadia Fettah Alaoui said, adding that some 40,000-50,000 Jewish travelers are already visiting Morocco every year.Earlier this week, a joint US-Israeli delegation visited Rabat to sign a number of agreements between the Zionist regime and Morocco.