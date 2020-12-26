Erdogan Says Turkey Likes “Better Ties” with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey would like to have “better ties” with the Zionist entity, adding that talks at the intelligence level continued between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said Turkey had issues with “people at the top level” in the Zionist entity and that ties could have been “very different” if it were not for those issues.“The Palestine policy is our red line. It is impossible for us to accept Israel’s Palestine policies. Their merciless acts there are unacceptable,” Erdogan said.“If there were no issues at the top level, our ties could have been very different,” he added. “We would like to bring our ties to a better point.”The two sides have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.