Saturday 26 December 2020 - 08:26

Rouhani Urges Collective Cooperation in Christmas Message to World Leaders

In separate messages to heads of states across the world, Rouhani congratulated them on the birthday of Jesus Christ and the arrival of the Christian New Year 2021.

He also called for closer cooperation among countries to settle global crises, adding, “Today’s world is facing numerous social, cultural, economic and political crises.

It is necessary that heads of state, by drawing on common will and collaboration, and through regional and global cooperation, endeavor to settle these crises and expedite the trend of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and help bring human life back to its normal trend.”

Rouhani also underlined that Jesus Christ was a prophet of peace and reconciliation and a flag-bearer of kindness and altruism.

“It is hoped that today’s mankind, especially all followers of divine faiths, draw on the lofty teachings of divine prophets and move on the path to excellence and human perfection by following their demeanor,” he added, according to the government’s official website.

The Iranian president also wished all nations and their governments a year brimful of health and prosperity.
