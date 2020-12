Islam Times - As part of the apartheid entity's continuous aggression against Gaza, "Israeli" warplanes have conducted fresh airstrikes against the besieged Strip, targeting several localities in the impoverished Palestinian enclave.

The "Israeli"military said in a statement that its fighter jets had struck at least three targets belonging to the Hamas resistance movement, including a military post, a factory that purportedly manufactures rockets, and an underground facility, on Friday night.Meanwhile, the Resistance Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency said the "Israeli" strikes hit the central part of the blockaded enclave.There were no immediate reports of casualties from Gazan authorities.