Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump has caused more controversy by issuing a Presidential pardon to members of the private security firm Blackwater, amidst a string of similar acts prior to his imminent departure in January.

In his latest moment of absolution, Trump has officially given a pardon to the private security mercenaries from the Black Water Security firm, a US company surrounded in controversy and shame over crimes committed by its personnel in Iraq.During an incident in Iraq in 2007, 4 Black Water security personnel opened fire, threw grenades and used high caliber weapons against a crowd of Iraqi civilians, killing fourteen innocent, unarmed civilians, two of whom were children.Following an investigation by various parties, including the FBI, the four guilty parties were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 30 years to life, something that many believe was too lenient, yet others thought were too harsh.After receiving the conviction decision I wish for the American court to make a verdict of execution for the offenders, because there were 19 to 20 Iraqi victims.Hassan Jabir Selman, Lawyer to victims of MassacreIn spite of the crimes committed by the 4 men, many people in the US fought to seek a pardon for them long prior to Trump announcing the plan, with the lawyer representing the criminals, Brian Heberlig, suggesting that the 4 did not deserve to spend 1 minute in prison for their crimes.One can only question the rationale behind the reasoning of both Trump and the lawyer of the 4 killers, especially when such things happen yet the powers that be allow the criminals to get away with the crime of ending 14 innocent lives.There is a famous song that states you can get by with a little help from your friends, and it seems that this is very much the case for the friends and partners of Donald Trump.Trump has recently pardoned some highly questionable individuals, many of whom come from a military or private sector background and enjoy close links to the President. Most recently, Trump has pardoned Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, both close contacts, and both sentenced for corruption and lies.Thank you Mr. President. Thank you for giving me the offer thank you for saving my life because I don’t think I have my age and in my medical condition I would have survived in the COVID infested prison. The President has said on numerous occasions that he thought there was a good chance I could be exonerated.Roger Stone, President Trump’s Friend and AdvisorBut it’s Trump’s links to Blackwater that raise questions, with Erik Prince, the founder of the company not only being a close ally of Trump, but having acted as an official representative of the President in the past, something that clearly shows some kind of link between the pardon, and the two friends.Yet, the pardon comes as no surprise, as in reality, the victims of the terrible crimes committed have all been in US occupied lands, suggesting Trump is continuing his discriminatory policy against non-White people, something that Trump has certainly become renowned for over the years.But for Trump, there is no doubt that his famous motto of Make America Great Again has failed, and after four years in the White House, and his seemingly effortless ability to divide the nation at home, and create tension abroad, Trump’s true lasting legacy will be MARA, or in its full form, Make America Racist Again, the one impact Trump has been able to deliver on it seems…