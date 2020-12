Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei congratulated all Christians and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s birth anniversary.

“I congratulate all Christians and Muslims of the world, particularly our Christian compatriots, on the birth anniversary of Prophet #Jesus Christ, the Messiah (pbuh),” the Leader tweeted on Friday.This comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also on Thursday felicitated the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the New Year.