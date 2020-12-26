0
Saturday 26 December 2020 - 10:09

Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake

Story Code : 906307
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Appreciating the role of Martyr Qasem Soleimani, Hadi Al-Amiri said that Soleimani sacrificed himself to liberate Iraq from the terrorist organization ISIL.

"Soleimani worked hard to liberate Iraq, and he was probably more concerned about Iraq than we were," he added, saying, "Soleimani called on us to work for the liberation of Iraq, he was more eager than us for this purpose."

"He endangered himself for Iraq and was martyred for the sake of Iraq," Al-Amiri noted.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.
