Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Plotting against Palestinian Refugees

Islam Times -

A French newspaper “Le Monde” reported that United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime collaborated to eliminate the UN-affiliated Palestinian Refugee Agency.Extensive cooperation is underway between UAE and Israel to assist Tel Aviv with the aim of ousting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the report said.According to the report, the Zionist regime has been working for a long time to achieve this goal and if this goal is achieved, important projects that benefit 6 million Palestinian refugees will face difficulties.Meanwhile, the United States has cut off its financial support for this institution in favor of the Zionist regime.The US decision to openly support the Zionist regime has angered the Palestinian people who see it in line with implementing the “Deal of Century”.