Saturday 26 December 2020 - 11:05

Germany: Four People Seriously Injured in Berlin Shooting

Security forces are currently searching for suspects.

According to Berlin’s police and fire services, the incident occurred in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district in the early hours of Saturday. A police spokesman confirmed that there had been a shooting involving several people but did not provide more details. 

In a message posted to Twitter, the city’s fire department said that three people had been hospitalized with serious injuries. 

Two of the victims were found at the crime scene while the third person was pulled from a nearby canal with an injury to his leg, Berliner Zeitung reported. Police later confirmed that a fourth person had been hurt in the incident.

Authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. 
Germany Wants 'Broader' Iran Nuclear Deal: FM
Islam Times - Germany said Friday that a new broader Iran nuclear accord must be reached to also rein in Tehran's ballistic missile program, warning that the 2015 deal was "no longer enough....
