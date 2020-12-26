0
Saturday 26 December 2020 - 12:00

Russia: Daesh Attack Plot Intercepted

Story Code : 906323
Russia: Daesh Attack Plot Intercepted
"Members of the group planned to detonate an explosive close to an administrative building belonging to security services, followed by an armed attack against interior ministry employees" in regional capital Makhachkala, the FSB said in a statement.

As well as arresting four "members of the international ISIL terrorist group," investigators found "firearms and bladed weapons, a large amount of ammunition and an explosive device," it added, along with mobile phones containing "exchanges with organizers located abroad."

On December 17, police killed two attackers targeting security forces in Russia's neighboring republic of Chechnya.

Six people were also killed during an October "counter-terrorism" operation in Chechnyan capital Grozny, including two members of the security forces. 
Related Stories
Russia-US Visa War Was Started by Washington: Russian Embassy
Islam Times - It was the United States who started a ‘visa war’ with Russia and imposed the practice of personal visa exchanges, the Russian embassy ...
