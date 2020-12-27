0
Sunday 27 December 2020 - 09:07

26 Palestinian Journalists Languish in Israeli Jails: JSC

In a recent statement, the JSC, an NGO reporting on violations against Palestinian journalists, revealed that last week the Israeli forces arrested Palestinian journalist Laith Jaara from his house in Tulkarm, Anadolu Agency reported.

Jaara, according to the JSC, was the last Palestinian journalist to be arrested by the Israeli occupation forces, noting that his detention brought the number of Palestinian journalists currently inside Israeli jails to 26.

The JSC condemned the continuous Israel detention campaigns against Palestinian journalists.

Head of the JSC Saleh Al-Masri said, “Israeli occupation intentionally detains the Palestinian journalists and puts off their hearings in an attempt to block the reality they report to the world”.

Al-Masri added, "The Israeli occupation continues the detention of Palestinian journalists in violation of all the international laws and conventions which guarantee protection for free speech and freedom of expression."

He called on international journalistic bodies “to put pressure on the Israeli occupation in order to stop its systematic aggression against the Palestinian journalists."

As of December, Palestinian official sources disclosed that there are about 4,400 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 700 patients.
