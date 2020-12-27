Saudi Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 153 Times in 24 Hour

Islam Times - Saudi-led coalition has violated Al Hudaydah ceasefire 153 times in the past 24 hours.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 153 violations staged by Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours, Al-Masirah reported.The source pointed out that the violations included launching 6 raids on Al-Fazah and Al-Jabalyah, the flying of 17 spy drones over various districts.They staged 25 attacks with artillery shelling and 108 attacks with live bullets.Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement.According to this source, the Saudi-led coalition violated the Stockholm Agreement over 6,000 times in November in Al Hudaydah.The Saudi-led coalition violated the Stockholm ceasefire 6,569 times in November by 1,199 artillery shells and 4,960 various bullets, in addition to the development of 23 fortifications in Al Hudaydah, the report added.The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.