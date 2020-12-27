Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet

Islam Times - Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Saturday instructed prison officials not to begin vaccinating Palestinian inmates against COVID-19 until further notice, after a Palestinian official stated security prisoners were expected to soon begin getting shots.

A statement from Ohana’s office said he’d ordered the Israel Prisons Service to only vaccinate prison staff at this stage and that security prisoners shouldn’t be given vaccines without permission, Times of Israel reported.The prisoners will be vaccinated “in accordance with the progress of vaccinating the general public”, the statement added.Ohana, a member of the ruling Likud party, issued the statement after Qadri Abu Bakr, the chairman of the PLO’s Prisoners Affairs Commission, announced the prisons service had told Palestinian prisoners that they would start being vaccinated in the coming days.Abu Bakr told the Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news agency that inoculation will be optional and not compulsory, with some prisoners having announced their intention to receive the vaccine. He called for doctors from other countries to supervise the vaccinations.According to Wafa, 140 security prisoners have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.Israel kicked off its national vaccination campaign on Sunday, with hospital workers, those over 60 and at-risk groups being the first to receive the vaccines.Next in line to be vaccinated will be Israelis working in jobs with a high risk of being exposed to the virus, such as teachers, social workers, first responders, prison staff, Israel Defense Forces soldiers and other security personnel.Last will come the rest of the population, with the timeline depending on how many doses arrive in Israel and the level of demand by the priority groups.On Friday, a top Health Ministry official stated that Israel hopes to begin vaccinating the general public within 7-10 days.