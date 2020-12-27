0
Sunday 27 December 2020 - 11:17

Bangladesh to send hundreds more Rohingya to remote island

Story Code : 906503
Bangladesh to send hundreds more Rohingya to remote island
The government will send around 1000 Rohingya refugees to the island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month, officials said on Sunday.

“They will be moved to Chittagong first and then to Bhasan Char, depending on the high tide,” one of the officials said.

According to Press TV, the Bangladeshi government constructed a network of shelters on the island to relocate up to 100,000 refugees currently living in cramped camps in Cox's Bazar, near the Myanmar border.

Earlier this month, it sent more than 1,600 refugees to the remote island despite calls from human rights groups, who called the relocation as “coercive.”

Deputy government official in charge of refugees Mohammed Shamsud Douza, claimed that the relocation was voluntary and that they were transferring only people who were willing to go. “They will not be sent against their will,” he said.

Aid workers, however, said officials used threats and enticements to pressure people into leaving Cox’s Bazar.

The refugees being relocated are among more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims, who fled a state-sponsored crackdown in the Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims were killed, injured, arbitrarily arrested, or abused by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist mobs mainly between November 2016 and August 2017.

The Rohingya are widely seen as illegal immigrants in Myanmar and denied the right of citizenship. Bangladesh refuses to grant them citizenship, too.
Comment


Featured Stories
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
26 December 2020
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
26 December 2020
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks
26 December 2020
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
25 December 2020
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
25 December 2020
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
25 December 2020
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
24 December 2020
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020