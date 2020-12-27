0
Sunday 27 December 2020 - 11:53

Netanyahu has ‘Friendly’ Call with Morocco’s King, Invites him to Visit Israel after Normalization Deal

Story Code : 906507
Netanyahu made the invitation in a phone conversation with Morocco’s King.

During the “warm and friendly” conversation, the two agreed to continue contacts in order to advance the normalization agreement in the weeks ahead, a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

The statement noted that they congratulated each other over the renewal of mutual ties, the signing of the joint statement with the United States as well as bilateral agreements.

“In addition, the processes and mechanisms to implement the agreements were determined,” the statement added.

A statement from Morocco's royal cabinet confirmed Friday's phone conversation but did not mention Netanyahu's invitation.

King Mohammed VI, the statement said, “recalled the strong and special links between the Jewish community of Moroccan origin and the Moroccan monarchy.”

On Wednesday, Moroccan Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui said direct flights between Morocco and Israel are expected to be launched within two to three months.

“We welcome all Israeli tourists who want to come to Morocco,” Morocco’s official Maghreb Arabe Press news agency quoted the minister as saying.

Fettah Alaoui added that her department has started a study on the Israeli tourism market as well as preparation for special tourist guides.
