Sunday 27 December 2020 - 21:28

Iraqi Defense Minister Visits Turkey for Security Talks

Iraqi Defense Minister Visits Turkey for Security Talks
A number of Media outlets reported that the Iraqi Minister of Defense Anad Saadoun has arrived in Turkey to hold security talks with Turkish officials. No further details on the purpose of the meeting have been released.

The meeting comes as Turkish fighter jets recently launched a number of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan.

Despite an agreement between Turkey and Iraq to further cooperate in the fight against militant groups in the region, Turkish warplanes mounted attacks on 10 villages in northern Iraqi last week.

Iraqi officials reported that the attacks have caused a great deal of fear among local people. 
