Iranian Parliament Condemns US Sanctions on Mustafa International University

Islam Times - Some 175 Members of the Parliament in a statement on Sunday condemned US Treasury Department's sanctions on al-Mustafa International University, affiliated to Iran.

"By imposing the coercive measure against the Iranian university, the US administration once again betrayed its imperialist disposition and arrogant attitude," the statement said, adding, "Sanctions against such academic entity only signifies antagonism towards science."On December 09, 2020, the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on Iran's al-Mustafa International University."We, the representatives of the Iranian nation and the revolutionary parliament, strongly condemn the ignorant, immoral, illegitimate act which is contrary to all international standards to sanction this international scientific center, which puts the slogan of justice, spirituality, and rationality at the forefront of its activities. We declare firm support for this glorious institution," the Iranian representatives stressed."This action is undoubtedly a sign of the helplessness and despair of the arrogant US government in the face of the Iranian nation's scientific and cultural progress," it added.Al-Mustafa International University is a comprehensive educational institution that provides enthusiasts from all over the world with the opportunity for Islamic studies and religious tenets.It provides enthusiasts from all over the world with the opportunity of studying Islamic sciences.