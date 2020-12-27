0
Sunday 27 December 2020 - 21:52

Thousands of Israelis Protest against Netanyahu, Lay Siege to his Residence

Story Code : 906586
Thousands of Israelis Protest against Netanyahu, Lay Siege to his Residence
The rallies marked the 27th week of demonstrations against the prime minister -- who has been indicted in high-profile corruption cases and faces blistering criticism for a chaotic coronavirus response, Israeli paper Ha’aretz reported.

“The intention of these latest protests is to surround all the entrances of the premier's residence in an act they have nicknamed the ‘Balfour siege,’” the daily wrote, referring to the street in the holy occupied city where the dwelling is located.

Some 3,000 swarmed the so-called Paris Square near Netanyahu’s residence, prompting the police to “forcibly remove” the protesters.

Security forces arrested six protesters during the rallies across the Occupied Territories.

The protesters also lit a bonfire near the main entrance to the building, forcing intervention by firefighters. They, however, kept rekindling the fire every time it was put out.

In at least three cases, violent attacks were reported against the protesters by Netanyahu’s supporters.

Two attacks took place in the Givat Ada town in the northern part of the Occupied Territories.

The Israeli police arrested a 52-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male, who had reportedly hit one protester in the neck and prompted a confrontation.

Another arrest was made after protesters said they had been confronted and threatened at knifepoint by a driver in the central city of Rishon Letzion.

In Ness Tziona, another central town, pro-Netanyahu demonstrators confronted the protesters, shouting slogans against them and branding their leaders as “leftist traitors.”

In November last year, Netanyahu was indicted for “receiving a bribe, fraud, and breach of trust” in four corruption cases.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
26 December 2020
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
26 December 2020
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks
26 December 2020
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
25 December 2020
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
25 December 2020
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
25 December 2020
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
24 December 2020
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020