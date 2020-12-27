Thousands of Israelis Protest against Netanyahu, Lay Siege to his Residence

Islam Times - Thousands of protesters have marched across the Occupied Territories against politically-embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including around all the entrances to his residence in the holy city of al-Quds.

The rallies marked the 27th week of demonstrations against the prime minister -- who has been indicted in high-profile corruption cases and faces blistering criticism for a chaotic coronavirus response, Israeli paper Ha’aretz reported.“The intention of these latest protests is to surround all the entrances of the premier's residence in an act they have nicknamed the ‘Balfour siege,’” the daily wrote, referring to the street in the holy occupied city where the dwelling is located.Some 3,000 swarmed the so-called Paris Square near Netanyahu’s residence, prompting the police to “forcibly remove” the protesters.Security forces arrested six protesters during the rallies across the Occupied Territories.The protesters also lit a bonfire near the main entrance to the building, forcing intervention by firefighters. They, however, kept rekindling the fire every time it was put out.In at least three cases, violent attacks were reported against the protesters by Netanyahu’s supporters.Two attacks took place in the Givat Ada town in the northern part of the Occupied Territories.The Israeli police arrested a 52-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male, who had reportedly hit one protester in the neck and prompted a confrontation.Another arrest was made after protesters said they had been confronted and threatened at knifepoint by a driver in the central city of Rishon Letzion.In Ness Tziona, another central town, pro-Netanyahu demonstrators confronted the protesters, shouting slogans against them and branding their leaders as “leftist traitors.”In November last year, Netanyahu was indicted for “receiving a bribe, fraud, and breach of trust” in four corruption cases.