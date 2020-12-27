0
Sunday 27 December 2020 - 22:04

Moroccans Protest Normalization Deal with Zionist Entity, Voice Solidarity with Palestine


A large crowd took to the streets in the North African country’s largest port city of Casablanca, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in condemnation of the “shameful” Israel-Morocco normalization agreement.

They also slammed the Tel Aviv regime’s ongoing crimes against Palestinian people.

This came after it was announced that a delegation from Morocco will visit Occupied Palestine over the weekend to work on advancing bilateral diplomatic ties.

Additionally, Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, reacted to announcement that Morocco will normalize relations with the illegal Zionist entity, denouncing the deal.

“This is a sin and it doesn’t serve the Palestinian people. The Israeli occupation uses every new normalization deal to increase its aggression against the Palestinian people and increase its settlement expansion,” he said at the time.
