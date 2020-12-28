0
Monday 28 December 2020 - 07:19

Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official

Story Code : 906638
“We can say today that we are able to defeat the aggression with its arsenal and with everything it has,” al-Houthi said on Sunday.

He added that even Western media have admitted that the Saudi radar system is “blind” after it failed to intercept Yemeni drones and missiles on several occasion.

The Yemeni forces have repeatedly used homegrown ballistic missiles and drones to hit targets in Riyadh in retaliation to the regime’s ongoing aggression against the impoverished Arab country.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime.

The coalition has, however, achieved none of its goals thanks to the stiff resistance by the Ansarullah-led Yemeni army.

The Saudi military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and plunged Yemen into what the UN says the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
