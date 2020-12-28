0
Monday 28 December 2020 - 07:28

Israel’s JPost Fabricates Alleged Hezbollah Involvement in ISIL Captagon Ship Seized in Italy, Arab & Lebanese Media Outlets Endorse Slander

Story Code : 906642
Israel’s JPost Fabricates Alleged Hezbollah Involvement in ISIL Captagon Ship Seized in Italy, Arab & Lebanese Media Outlets Endorse Slander
JPost’s fabricated report was not confirmed by the Italian authorities which did not even comment on the rumors, according to Al-Manar correspondent in Italy.

The correspondent stressed that even the Italian media outlets disregarded JPost’s fabricated report , except a modest agency called “Agenzia Nova” which republished it so that the anti-Hezbollah media outlets in Lebanon and the Arab countries can endorse it.

Indeed, the anti-Hezbollah propaganda in Lebanon and the Arab countries waged a war of accusations against Hezbollah, knowing that the fabricated report has not been conformed by any Italian official.
Related Stories
After the Assassination of Martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi, What did Imam Khamenei Tell the Arab Nations
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
26 December 2020
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
26 December 2020
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks
26 December 2020
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
25 December 2020