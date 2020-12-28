0
Monday 28 December 2020 - 08:44

Security Force Vehicle Targeted by IED in Kabul

The incident occurred around 7:50 am local time in the Kolola Poshta area in PD4 of Kabul city as a magnetic IED placed on a security forces vehicle exploded, the statement said, TOLO News reported.

“The blast has no casualties,” said Ferdous Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police, but some eyewitnesses claimed there were casualties.

Faramarz said investigations are ongoing.

But eyewitnesses said that two to three people were wounded in the explosion.

No group including the Taliban has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to the latest reports by TOLOnews, 23 people have been killed and 70 others have been wounded in security incidents in Kabul over the last 10 days.

Kabul has witnessed 15 security incidents in the past 10 days, including suicide attacks, car bomb attacks, magnetic IED blasts and targeted killings. Four blasts occurred in Kabul on Saturday.

Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters buildings in various areas of the city.  

The Presidential Palace said that President Ghani has directed the relevant institutions to pay more attention to the security situation.

Kabul residents said they want more attention to be paid to the security situation in the city.  
