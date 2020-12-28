0
Monday 28 December 2020 - 09:58

Moroccan Delegation Visits Zionist Entity Monday

Story Code : 906678

The delegation, arriving on the heels of a US-brokered bilateral normalization agreement signed last week, will work with Israeli officials on issues including launching direct flights between the two sides and establishing embassies.

The North African country is the fourth state to normalize ties with the occupation regime this year, following the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he held “a very warm, exciting conversation” with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, and invited the monarch to make an official visit to the Zionist entity state in the coming months.
