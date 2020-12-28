0
Monday 28 December 2020 - 10:00

Baku Claims One Serviceman Killed in Attack on Azerbaijani Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Story Code : 906679
Baku Claims One Serviceman Killed in Attack on Azerbaijani Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh
"On December 27, ... an illegal Armenian armed group ... attacked posts of the Azerbaijani Army in the village of Agdam in the Khojavend District. As a result, one of our servicemen, Ganbarov Elmir Rayil, was killed, and another soldier was wounded,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the defense ministry, the injured serviceman was taken to a medical facility after receiving urgent medical assistance, his life is not in danger.

"Thanks to the implemented measures, all six members of Armenia's illegal armed formation were eliminated,” the Azeri Defense Ministry added.

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9.

The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. The peacekeepers escort military convoys, ensure the safe return of refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh, monitor the ceasefire, and provide humanitarian assistance.

After the deal was signed, Moscow and Ankara signed a memorandum on establishing a centre in Azerbaijan to jointly monitor the ceasefire in the disputed region. Turkey was a supporter of Azerbaijan throughout the conflict.

 
Related Stories
Armenian PM Says 150 Turkish Military Leaders Coordinating Azeri Operations in Karabakh
Islam Times - Dozens of 'high-ranking' Turkish military leaders are coordinating Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
26 December 2020
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
26 December 2020
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks
26 December 2020
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
25 December 2020