Baku Claims One Serviceman Killed in Attack on Azerbaijani Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Islam Times - The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday claimed that one of its soldiers had been killed as a result of an attack on Azeri positions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"On December 27, ... an illegal Armenian armed group ... attacked posts of the Azerbaijani Army in the village of Agdam in the Khojavend District. As a result, one of our servicemen, Ganbarov Elmir Rayil, was killed, and another soldier was wounded,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement, RIA Novosti reported.According to the defense ministry, the injured serviceman was taken to a medical facility after receiving urgent medical assistance, his life is not in danger."Thanks to the implemented measures, all six members of Armenia's illegal armed formation were eliminated,” the Azeri Defense Ministry added.The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9.The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. The peacekeepers escort military convoys, ensure the safe return of refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh, monitor the ceasefire, and provide humanitarian assistance.After the deal was signed, Moscow and Ankara signed a memorandum on establishing a centre in Azerbaijan to jointly monitor the ceasefire in the disputed region. Turkey was a supporter of Azerbaijan throughout the conflict.