0
Monday 28 December 2020 - 10:02

Brazil’s Vice President Tests Positive for COVID-19

Story Code : 906680
Brazil’s Vice President Tests Positive for COVID-19
According to a statement by his press team, Mourao, who is 67, was put under quarantine at his official residence, Jaburu Palace. The exact details of his health were not disclosed, Anadolu news agency reported.

Brazil, with a population of over 212 million, is the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus behind the US and India in terms of cases.

Nearly 7.5 million people in the country have been infected with the virus, while more than 191,000 have died from the disease. More than 6.6 million people have recovered.
Related Stories
Bolivian Court Closes Case Against Morales Over 2019 Election Fraud
Islam Times - A court in Bolivia has closed the October 2019 election fraud case against former president and party leader Evo Morales due to a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
26 December 2020
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
26 December 2020
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks
26 December 2020
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
25 December 2020