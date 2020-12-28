Brazil’s Vice President Tests Positive for COVID-19

Islam Times - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced late Sunday.

According to a statement by his press team, Mourao, who is 67, was put under quarantine at his official residence, Jaburu Palace. The exact details of his health were not disclosed, Anadolu news agency reported.Brazil, with a population of over 212 million, is the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus behind the US and India in terms of cases.Nearly 7.5 million people in the country have been infected with the virus, while more than 191,000 have died from the disease. More than 6.6 million people have recovered.