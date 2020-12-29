‘Israel’ to Approve Thousands of Settler Units

Islam Times - The Zionist entity intends to approve thousands of illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden in January, according to local media.

‘Israeli’ KAN channel said the so-called ‘Israeli’ High Council of Planning and Building -- an official Zionist body that supervises settlement construction -- will convene in the coming two weeks to approve the construction of thousands of settlement units in the occupied territory.The channel said the plans are already ready but require approval from the council, adding that the occupation authorities aim to approve the construction before Biden’s arrival to the White House in late January.The ‘Israeli’ settlement activity has doubled in the occupied Palestinian territories in the past four years during the term of outgoing US President Donald Trump.International law views both the West Bank and East al-Quds as occupied territories and considers all Zionist settlement-building activities there illegal.