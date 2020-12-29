0
Tuesday 29 December 2020 - 08:26

‘Israel’ to Approve Thousands of Settler Units

Story Code : 906840
‘Israel’ to Approve Thousands of Settler Units
‘Israeli’ KAN channel said the so-called ‘Israeli’ High Council of Planning and Building -- an official Zionist body that supervises settlement construction -- will convene in the coming two weeks to approve the construction of thousands of settlement units in the occupied territory.

The channel said the plans are already ready but require approval from the council, adding that the occupation authorities aim to approve the construction before Biden’s arrival to the White House in late January.

The ‘Israeli’ settlement activity has doubled in the occupied Palestinian territories in the past four years during the term of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

International law views both the West Bank and East al-Quds as occupied territories and considers all Zionist settlement-building activities there illegal.
Comment


Featured Stories
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
29 December 2020
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
29 December 2020
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
29 December 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
28 December 2020
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020