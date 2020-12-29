0
Tuesday 29 December 2020

US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani

US' Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran's Shamkhani
“Increased activities by the US Army in the [West Asia] region is just a defensive show and stems from fear due to past acts of mischief [by the US in this region],” Rear Admiral Shamkhani said in a Monday tweet.

Shamkhani’s statements came after the US Navy announced last Monday the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in the Gulf amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington on the eve of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror general on direct orders of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

In their statement, the US Navy officials said the USS Georgia entered the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by two American warships, making it the first missile-loaded submarine of its kind to travel to the Gulf in eight years.

The US Navy also announced in September that one of its aircraft carriers had sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and entered into the waters of the Gulf in a bid to enforce Washington’s threats about illegal extension of an expiring arms embargo on Iran.

The US 5th Fleet said in a statement that the strike group led by the USS Nimitz and including two guided-missile cruisers and a guided-missile destroyer sailed into the Gulf to operate and train with US partners.

The Nimitz strike group includes the USS Princeton and USS Philippine Sea, both guided-missile cruisers, and the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett.

“Such measures only intensify entropy of insecurity and lead to harmful misunderstandings,” Iran’s security chief further said in his Monday tweet.

Shamkhani then emphasized that “Security of the region can be only realized through withdrawal of anti-stability foreign factors.”
