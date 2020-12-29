Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to Iraq said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to take revenge against the US for the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, but such a reprisal would not necessarily take place militarily.

Al-Ahed news website quoted Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi as saying that Tehran reserves the right to take revenge against the Americans for the “historic crime” of assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in early January.The revenge for such a criminal act would not be necessarily military, the envoy said, adding that the expulsion of US forces from the region would be tantamount to a revenge.He also noted that Iran’s missile attack on the US military base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq was a response to the martyrdom of General Soleimani.The ambassador also emphasized that Iran has not turned Iraq into a place for the settlement of problems with others.Iran does not seek to interfere in Iraq’s affairs and would never dictate its policies on the Arab country, the ambassador stated.Masjedi further dismissed the accusation of Iran’s role in a recent rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, saying Iran does not support any group that may have launched the attack.