Iraq Says US Has No Evidence Iran Was behind Attack on Embassy

Islam Times - A senior Iraqi military official said the US has no evidence to support its claim that Iran or the Arab country’s resistance groups were involved in a recent attack on the American embassy in Baghdad.

“Despite accusations by (US President Donald) Trump and some US officials, they have no evidence that Iran or the resistance groups were behind the rocket attack or had any role in it, and that some of the rumors in this regard are not true,” the Iraqi military official told Iraqi news website Middle East News on condition of anonymity.Last week, more than 20 rockets landed inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavily fortified district where the US embassy and several government buildings are located. The US was quick to put the blame on Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that “Iran-backed” groups were behind the attack and the US president also echoed the claim while threatening to hold Iran responsible for any American being killed in Iraq.Iran rejected the accusations, calling them “dubious.” Iran also warned Trump against any “adventurism” on his way out.“Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet after the US president threatened to hold Iran responsible for the potential killing of Americans in Iraq.The Iraqi military official also said that 21 rockets were fired at the US embassy during the recent attack, seven of which hit the embassy. Three rockets hit the outer wall of the embassy, four landed inside it while one rocket hit the embassy’s sports club.According to the official, seven Americans were injured during the attack. One of them is reported to have been severely injured. The US and Iraq have not confirmed that Americans were injured during the attack.