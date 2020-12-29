Hezbollah Deplores the Intended Burning of Syrian Refugee Camp, Calls for Punishing the Perpetrators

Islam Times - Hezbollah denounced the intended burning of Syrian refugee camps in Bhannin, in al-Miniyeh region, and considered the act a crime against innocent Syrian citizens.

Hezbollah further called the specialized parties to chase the perpetrators and punish them severely to avoid similar painful incidents in the future.Hezbollah also underscored the necessity to preserve the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood between the Lebanese people and the Syrian brothers.More than 300 refugees were forced to flee when their camp in northern Lebanon was set ablaze after a row between members of the camp and a local family, United Nations and Lebanese officials said Sunday.The UN refugee agency [UNHCR] said a large fire had broken out in a camp, which housed about 75 families, in the al-Miniyeh region.