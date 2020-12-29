Iran’s Top Authorities Weigh Plans to Neutralize US Sanctions

Islam Times - The heads of the three branches of power in Iran convened on Monday to discuss ways to nullify the sanction targeting the country.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi met in Tehran on Monday to coordinate efforts for the settlement of problems.Speaking to reporters after the trilateral meeting, Rouhani said they have reached a consensus on the procedures for neutralizing the sanctions, finalizing the national budget for the next year, and supplying the coronavirus vaccine.Rouhani also praised the Iranian nation for withstanding the economic war and the inhuman sanctions imposed by the US.Neutralizing sanctions was one of the topics discussed in the meeting, Rouhani said, adding, “As the Leader said, our first task should be to neutralize the inhuman sanctions, regarding which we had good talks and have similar opinions and we agree on the methods and steps we should take.”“We also discussed the budget bill for the [Iranian] year 1400 that was submitted to the Islamic Consultative Assembly [Parliament], about what the parliament and the government can cooperate on, and possible reforms that they can make in the bill,” the president’s official website quoted him as saying.Referring to the issue of COVID-19 vaccine as the third issue raised at the meeting, Rouhani said, “Unfortunately, there is a discord and debate in the society about the vaccine that is not constructive, correct and useful.”“The first way is producing domestic vaccine, for which two major institutes and a knowledge-based company are working, and we hope that they can achieve full success,” he noted.“In the remaining months until the end of its activity, the administration will seriously pursue the health of the people, breaking sanctions, and [improving] the livelihood of people with the cooperation of other branches.”