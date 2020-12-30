0
Wednesday 30 December 2020 - 04:10

Zionist Spy Drone Crashed in Northern Part of Occupied Palestine

The Zionist drone crashed in the Nahalal area in the northern part of occupied Palestine, as Zionist media reported.

The spokesperson of the Zionist regime's army claimed that the crash was due to a technical defect and that the army collected the damaged body of the drone.

The Zionist regime claims come as Palestinian Resistance groups began the first joint military exercise of the Resistance groups in the Gaza strip.

The Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions announced the start of the first joint military exercise across the Gaza strip, Almanar reported.

Meanwhile. Palestinian Resistance drones spotted over Gaza strip, it added.

The Factions announced that Resistance will react ‘fiercely’ to any Israeli ‘adventurism’.
