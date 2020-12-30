0
Wednesday 30 December 2020 - 04:18

WHO Warns against Worse Pandemics to Come, Urges Preparedness

“This is a wake-up call,” executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said at a press briefing, according to AFP.

“It has spread around the world extremely quickly and it has affected every corner of this planet, but this is not necessarily the big one.

“We need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in the future.”

Ryan said that while significant leaps the medical and scientific communities took to stymie viral spread, including innovation and vaccinations, are admirable and encouraging, the world is still struggling to contain second and third waves of the coronavirus.

He pointed to a need for further education and preparedness internationally, according to the AFP report.

“We are into second and third waves of this virus and we are still not prepared to deal with and manage those,” Ryan said. “So while we are better prepared… we are not fully prepared for this one, let alone the next one.”
