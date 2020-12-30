0
Wednesday 30 December 2020 - 04:19

US-backed QSD Militia Kidnaps 23 Civilians in Countryside of Deir Ezzor and Aleppo

Story Code : 906978
US-backed QSD Militia Kidnaps 23 Civilians in Countryside of Deir Ezzor and Aleppo
Local sources said to SANA reporter that armed groups of QSD militia raided the citizens’ houses in al-Shuhail town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and kidnapped five civilians and took them to unknown destination.

In the northeastern of Aleppo countryside, local sources told SANA that gunmen of QSD militia raided neighborhoods in Sarin town, south of Ayn al-Arab city, and kidnapped 18 young men and drove them at gunpoint to training camps to forcibly recruit them to fight in its ranks.
Related Stories
US House Overrides Trump's Veto of Key Defense Bill
Islam Times - The Democratic-led US House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill, a rebuke that underscored ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
29 December 2020
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
29 December 2020
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
29 December 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
28 December 2020
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020