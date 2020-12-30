US-backed QSD Militia Kidnaps 23 Civilians in Countryside of Deir Ezzor and Aleppo

Islam Times - US occupation forces – backed QSD militia carried out a raids campaign and kidnapped a number of civilians in villages in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and Aleppo.

Local sources said to SANA reporter that armed groups of QSD militia raided the citizens’ houses in al-Shuhail town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and kidnapped five civilians and took them to unknown destination.In the northeastern of Aleppo countryside, local sources told SANA that gunmen of QSD militia raided neighborhoods in Sarin town, south of Ayn al-Arab city, and kidnapped 18 young men and drove them at gunpoint to training camps to forcibly recruit them to fight in its ranks.