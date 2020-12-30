Haniyeh Hails Palestinian Resistance Drills, Reiterates Readiness to confront Any Zionist Aggression

Islam Times - Head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, hailed the military drills carried out by the Palestinian resistance factions on Tuesday in Gaza Strip, highlighting the Palestinian resistance commitment to the oath of resistance.

Haniyeh stressed that the military maneuvers reflect the progressing capabilities of the resistance groups, adding that this indicates their readiness to confront any Zionist aggression.Palestinian Resistance groups held on Tuesday a joint military exercise in the Gaza strip, in a clear message directed against the Zionist occupation.In a press conference on Tuesday, Abu Hamza, spokesman of Islamic Jihad movement’s Al-Quds Brigades announced the start of the exercise, stressing that such move is a message of the Palestinian Resistance’s readiness to confront any Israeli aggression on Palestinian people.